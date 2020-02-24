Fourth-term Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, won't seek re-election, he announced Monday. "I think eight years for me is enough," Anderson told the Post Register. A retired financial adviser and rancher, Anderson represents District 31, which consists of all of Bingham County. He spent four years on the House Revenue & Taxation Committee and another four on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the set budget. He said his work on the state's fiscal management is one of the things he is proudest of.
