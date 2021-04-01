Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, announced today that he'll run for the Idaho Senate seat in District 4 that'll open next year as current Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, runs for Secretary of State. Amador is a third-term state representative who currently chairs the House Ways & Means Committee and also serves on JFAC, the Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and the Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee.
"After serving what will be three terms in the House, I've certainly appreciated what I've learned in my time there," Amador told the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Senate, he said, "Presents a different challenge, if you will. It's a smaller group of individuals, so you tend to develop more close-knit relationships on issues and bills while working for the people of Idaho."
The official filing period for 2022 candidates doesn't open until March of 2022, but some candidates already are gearing up for next year's contests. Souza announced her intention to run for Secretary of State on Tuesday; already in that race is Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, also a Republican. Current GOP Secretary of State Lawerence Denney told the Idaho Press two weeks ago that he probably won't seek a third term.
