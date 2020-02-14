Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, proposed several changes to Idaho’s initiative process today: Adding a single-subject rule for voter initiatives; a requirement for an effective date that’s no sooner than the July 1 following the November election; a requirement that petition-signers be notified of the existing legal process to remove their signatures should they decide to do so; and new, additional reporting requirements for those who hire paid signature-gatherers. “I just thought it, like any other law, could be improved,” Addis said. “We should either improve the law or leave it alone.”
Last year, lawmakers passed sweeping changes to the initiative process that would have made it far more difficult to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot; Gov. Brad Little vetoed them. Those proposals followed the November 2018 voter approval of Medicaid expansion by initiative, after the Legislature failed to act on the issue for six straight years, despite repeated recommendations from state task forces appointed by the governor. More than 60% of Idaho voters backed the initiative.
Addis presented his proposed bill to the House State Affairs Committee this morning, but Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted an issue with the wording; it appeared to affect timing for city initiatives as well, which can only run in city election years. Addis said that wasn’t his intent and he’d be happy to change the bill to apply only to statewide initiatives.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, moved to return the proposal to Addis for that fix, and the motion carried. “I hate to make this motion,” Crane said, saying he really likes the bill, and would return it only if Addis made a commitment that “it’s coming back this year.”
“We can have this next week,” Addis responded.
Afterward, Addis said, “Quite frankly, until I ran in 2018 I’d never even heard of our initiative process.” After watching how things played out with two high-profile ballot initiatives that year, on horse race betting and Medicaid expansion, Addis said he began looking at the law after hearing complaints from constituents, including from some who said they’d signed petitions but later changed their minds.
“I think any time you can clean up any statute like that, it’s good thing,” he said.