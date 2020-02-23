A group of bills impacting renters is headed to the House of Representatives for a vote, write reporters Margaret Carmel and Nathan Brown. On Friday, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee approved three bills changing some of the regulations for landlords in Idaho. Two of them, brought by Boise Democrats, were aimed at specifically protecting renters from the increasingly brutal rental market in the state’s fastest-growing areas, including one from Rep. Ilana Rubel to require notice of big rent increases; and one from Rep. Melissa Wintrow regarding security deposits.
The third came from Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, giving residential tenants 72 hours to move their belongings out of their home after an eviction.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.