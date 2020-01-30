New state Rep. Tim Remington, who was appointed to replace former Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, was sworn in today and took Green's former seat, representing North Idaho's District 2, in the House chamber. Remington, pastor of a Coeur d'Alene church, will serve through the end of the year. Green lost his House seat after he was convicted on felony charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Texas, in connection with a tax evasion case.
"Welcome to the House of Representatives," House Speaker Scott Bedke told Remington at the opening of today's House floor session, "and we hope you will enjoy your service here with us."