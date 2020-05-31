Tuesday is the deadline for Idaho residents to submit their completed primary ballots to their county elections office.
Election officials are advising voters who are just now receiving their ballots in the mail to immediately complete them and deliver them in person to drop-boxes outside their county election offices, as the time frame is so tight that if they’re mailed, they might not make it in time for Tuesday’s deadline. It’s not a postmark deadline; completed ballots must be in the hands of county clerks by then.
For the first time, Idaho is holding an all-absentee ballot election, due to the novel coronavirus. No in-person voting will take place.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.