...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Retired New York Firefighter Tim Brown talks about his first-hand experience of Sept. 11, 2001, at an event held by Mission43 at the Boise Depot on Thursday.
Tim Brown remembers Sept. 11, 2001, like it was yesterday, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. “The whole story is not just about the heroes,” Brown said. “It’s also the horrors of the day, because I saw some things that no human eyes should ever see.”
Brown, a retired New York City firefighter, spoke about his experience surviving 9/11 at a Mission43 event at the Boise Train Depot last week. The event was a precursor to Sunday’s anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that targeted the World Trade Center in New York City, and The Pentagon, U.S. Capitol and White House in Washington, D.C.
Brown lost nearly 100 of his friends on that fateful day and continues to tell his story, specifically to support military and first responder charities. You can read White's full story line here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.