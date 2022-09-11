Tim Brown.jpg

Retired New York Firefighter Tim Brown talks about his first-hand experience of Sept. 11, 2001, at an event held by Mission43 at the Boise Depot on Thursday.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

Tim Brown remembers Sept. 11, 2001, like it was yesterday, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. “The whole story is not just about the heroes,” Brown said. “It’s also the horrors of the day, because I saw some things that no human eyes should ever see.”

Brown, a retired New York City firefighter, spoke about his experience surviving 9/11 at a Mission43 event at the Boise Train Depot last week. The event was a precursor to Sunday’s anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that targeted the World Trade Center in New York City, and The Pentagon, U.S. Capitol and White House in Washington, D.C.

