The City Club of Boise has honored Bruce Reichert, the recently retired longtime host of Outdoor Idaho and executive producer at Idaho Public Television, with its Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. Reichert said over his more than 40 years hosting the iconic Outdoor Idaho, the show was always willing to “go the extreme mile” to show parts of Idaho to all Idahoans, so people in far-flung locations in the geographically large and diverse state could “see what the rest of the state was like.” In the process, it united Idahoans, he said during an award ceremony Wednesday evening at JUMP in downtown Boise. “Everybody could feel good about their state,” even though “we were willing to tackle some pretty tough issues,” from wolves to wilderness to water.
“It’s one of the few things that can connect a state like Idaho, which is so fractious, and Outdoor Idaho does that,” Reichert said. “We had a chance to do something different – to make Idahoans proud to be from Idaho.” And the show will continue to do so, he said, “in a grand style.”
Incoming City Club President Greg Hahn presented Reichert with the award, and a video documented Reichert’s unique career, which included studying for the priesthood in a Catholic seminary; hand-building the cabin in Idaho City where he still lives, including making the stained glass for its windows; working as a teacher, newspaperman and bartender; and offering his services to Idaho Public Television for free the summer he first joined Outdoor Idaho. “They needed somebody – I was cheap,” Reichert said in the video. “The price was right.”
He told the crowd at JUMP, “I know in some circles, Outdoor Idaho gets the blame for migration into the state, and OK, maybe we did one too many shows on the Sawtooths.” Amid laughter, he added, “But the show has never aired in California, and I hope to hell it doesn’t.”
The City Club, in announcing the award, said, “In a state long challenged by divisions — north and south, urban and rural, Republican and Democrat — Bruce has created a touchstone that unites all Idahoans through his work and a shared love of the outdoors.”
The award is named for City Club founder Dottie Stimpson and her husband, Ed, who “believed that no problem was so great that it couldn’t be solved by people with open minds, using civil discourse.” Each year, the club honors a person or organization who exemplifies that conviction. Past recipients have included Elinor Chehey; Jim Weatherby; Bob Kustra; Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for their successful efforts to create the Boulder White Clouds Wilderness; Ben Ysursa; the second Idaho Citizens’ Reapportionment Commission in 2012; and the Owhyee Initiative collaborative.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.