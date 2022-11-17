Bruce Reichert award

Bruce Reichert, left, receives the Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement from Greg Hahn, right, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at JUMP in downtown boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The City Club of Boise has honored Bruce Reichert, the recently retired longtime host of Outdoor Idaho and executive producer at Idaho Public Television, with its Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. Reichert said over his more than 40 years hosting the iconic Outdoor Idaho, the show was always willing to “go the extreme mile” to show parts of Idaho to all Idahoans, so people in far-flung locations in the geographically large and diverse state could “see what the rest of the state was like.” In the process, it united Idahoans, he said during an award ceremony Wednesday evening at JUMP in downtown Boise. “Everybody could feel good about their state,” even though “we were willing to tackle some pretty tough issues,” from wolves to wilderness to water.

“It’s one of the few things that can connect a state like Idaho, which is so fractious, and Outdoor Idaho does that,” Reichert said. “We had a chance to do something different – to make Idahoans proud to be from Idaho.” And the show will continue to do so, he said, “in a grand style.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

