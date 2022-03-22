Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, asks a question about a proposed refugee reporting bill during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Idaho Capitol; at right is committee Chair Todd Lakey, R-Nampma.
Far-reaching legislation proposed by Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, that would have required reporting five times a year from any non-governmental organization, including churches, that aids refugees in Idaho died in a Senate committee on Monday. The reporting would have been required to the governor, two state agencies, the local county commission and the mayor, and would have been required to include the age, sex and country of origin of each refugee. Any organization that didn’t comply with all the reporting requirements could have faced loss of its tax-exempt status.
Dixon told the Senate Judiciary Committee the legislation, HB 775, would “maybe put away some bad actors” and provide information on “who’s coming into the state.” He also said he thought it would help ensure services are provided to refugees.
Opposition came from refugee resettlement agencies, church groups and more. “No other Idahoan is tracked in this way,” Holly Beech, spokeswoman for the Idaho Office for Refugees, told the committee. She said refugees who are resettled in Idaho come here because they faced persecution in their previous home country based on such factors as their race, ethnicity or religion. “I don’t think anybody would want their information to be required to be tracked on a government list, especially if you’re fleeing a government that potentially was already targeting you,” she said.
Beech said the Idaho Office of Refugees already shares information with state and local government agencies to coordinate services, and meets quarterly with all those partners.
LaRae Wilson, who worked with an LDS church group to resettle a family in 2016, said, “We helped furnish their apartment, provide clothing for their teenagers, teach them how to grocery shop. … We drove them to medical appointments and job interviews. … We worked alongside, literally worked alongside the resettlement agency for months.”
“When this bill speaks to any NGO assisting in the resettling of refugees, it must speak to this group of people who collaborated to see this family successfully resettled,” she told the committee. “We were not in a position to report to government agencies as listed in this bill.”
The committee voted to hold the bill in committee, and Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said, “Rep. Dixon, appreciate you bringing that. For me, it just needs a little bit more work.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.