Idaho's citizen redistricting commission, including Commissioner Eric Redman, at left, who favors brightly-colored Hawaiian shirts, hold discussions at the state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Also shown, at Redman's left, are Commissioners Nels Mitchell and Tom Dayley; and across the table, from right, Amber Pence, Dan Schmidt and Bart Davis.
Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission will hold public hearings in each region of the state over the next month and a half, plus a remote-access hearing, with an eye to finishing its work in October, at least a full month before its late-November deadline.
The hearing schedule has “a target of having our first serious plan done and voted on by the middle of October,” Bart Davis, commission co-chair, said Thursday morning. “That’s very ambitious, and I acknowledge that we may be still working on that for another week or two after that, but that’s at least the initial target I get a sense we’re going to work towards.”
The six-member commission unanimously approved the tentative hearing schedule during its Thursday meeting; then it moved on to exploring, training and trying out its Maptitude district-drawing software.