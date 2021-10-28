Idaho’s bipartisan citizen redistricting commission has made substantial process toward dividing the state up into 35 new legislative districts, and may have a new draft district map out as soon as tonight. The six-member panel convened at the Capitol this afternoon and heard reports from its three two-member subcommittees, each of which has found new ways to balance the population between districts, while respecting other legal requirements and communities of interest, in its assigned region of the state.
One key to the breakthrough was shifting Gem, Payette and Washington counties into the planning process for the southwestern Idaho subcommittee, rather than the northern Idaho subcommittee. “We were better able to incorporate them,” reported Commissioner Nels Mitchell. As draft maps were displayed, he said, “You can see Gem fits together with Eagle. … And then Washington and Payette fit together with that western portion of Canyon County.”
Mitchell, who worked with fellow Treasure Valley Commissioner Tom Dayley on the plan, said, “One of the things that Tom and I really focused on was that there were lots of comments at the public hearings on the cities. So this draft map gives Caldwell one district, and then there are two districts that sweep up most of Nampa, and then Meridian ends up with two, almost three districts. With relatively clean lines.”
Boise has about five and a half districts under that approach, he said, and Garden City comes in with Boise.
Dayley said, “City boundaries, as we’ve discussed before, are very erratic and not true, so we’ve focused on the core of all those places. And there’s periphery of all those cities that are in other districts.”
Commissioner Bart Davis of Idaho Falls noted that the subcommittee’s proposal has only a 3.5% deviation in population between districts in the Treasure Valley, Payette, Gem, Washington and Owyhee counties. Dayley noted that some districts cross lines between Ada and Canyon counties. “We do cross, both north and south,” he said. Mitchell noted that the city of Star, for example, is in both counties already.
Commissioner Dan Schmidt of Moscow said crossing the county line was virtually guaranteed, because “We got testimony that Kuna should not be split from Melba.”
“And we didn’t,” Dayley said. Commented Mitchell, “I still don’t fully understand the Kuna-Melba connection, but we did have quite a bit of testimony about it.”
Both Dayley and Mitchell said there may still be some “tweaking” or minor changes that’s needed in the lines they’ve tentatively drawn.
Commissioner Eric Redman of Athol in North Idaho said, “I just want to thank you two, because I think you drew a great map there.”
The North Idaho subcommittee, including Schmidt and Redman, reported that once it stopped trying to make the numbers for Gem, Payette and Washington counties fit, it was able to combine whole counties in North Idaho, though Nez Perce County would be split. “We kept Adams County with Idaho County, because … the number is so nice,” Schmidt said, while also noting they’re connected by major highways. The plan also keeps “the city of Lewiston pretty darn whole,” Schmidt said, though some of the Orchards area goes with part of Nez Perce County.
The eastern Idaho subcommittee, including Commissioner Amber Pence and Davis, reported that it’s still got some work to do on a district line on which it had arrived at an appropriate alignment, but then had a software freeze and lost the changes. “If you take Custer County back out and move it over to where it was, then that Bingham-Butte county deviation is very modest,” Davis said. “It was almost an ideal district.” Pence and Davis said they’ll work more on that plan this afternoon.
The commission is now at recess, and plans to reconvene at 4:30 p.m. to submit all three of the draft pieces to staff for merging into a single statewide plan. Depending on how that process goes, the new draft plan could be published as soon as tonight.
Then, the commission will reconvene next week, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., to review that plan and to divide Idaho into two new congressional districts. Rather than split up into subcommittees, all six commissioners will participate together in that congressional district drafting. The panel’s goal is to have finalized both the congressional and legislative plans and publish them for public comment next week, though no further public hearings are planned.
Then, the commission will reconvene on Nov. 10 with the goal of taking final votes and submitting its plans. “That’s not chiseled into stone, but that will be our working plan,” Davis said. “We’re going to work in that direction.”