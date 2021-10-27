Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission reconvened this morning after a two-week break, and commissioners wrestled with fitting the three regions of the state together into a workable legislative district plan. The six commissioners have split into two-person subcommittees to work on North Idaho, eastern Idaho, and southwestern Idaho, but none of their work is fully finalized – nor is how those pieces fit together.
“I do think we are under the gun,” said Dan Schmidt, the panel’s co-chair and a former state senator from Moscow.
Commissioner Tom Dayley, a former state representative from Boise, said, “We have done some work, but we still have some more work to do.”
The commissioners discussed various counties and their populations and what some options might be, then broke to work in subcommittees; they’ll reconvene at 1 p.m. at the state Capitol.
At the start of today's meeting, Schmidt, a physician, said, “I just want to say publicly that I come from a neck of the woods in Idaho that is now having about a 20% testing positive rate. So I’m wearing a mask, and I want everybody to understand that there are significant risks for moving around and exposing ourselves to others.”
All the attendees wore masks today, and a key staffer is out ill and participating only remotely. Co-Chairman Bart Davis, the former Senate majority leader from Idaho Falls, noted that he was on a couple of extended flights during the break. “That’s another reason I masked up; I think that’s the smart thing for me to do,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to be a healthy contributor to this process.”
The commission faces at Nov. 30 deadline to draw new legislative and congressional district maps for Idaho to match population shifts shown by the latest U.S. Census.
Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes that at this point, commissioners are nearly two-thirds of the way into the process. They convened Sept. 1 and have 90 days to approve their two maps. So far, they've released three initial draft maps and held 18 public hearings around the state.
Corbin reports that the commission’s first legislative map splits eight counties. But members of the public have submitted maps splitting just seven counties, so commissioners may need to produce a more finely tuned map; you can read his full report online here.
Today, commission attorney Elizabeth Bowen noted that some of the publicly submitted plans don't meet specific legal criteria, which the commission will take note of in its final report. The news districts also must take into account population deviation, communities of interest, topography and geography and more.