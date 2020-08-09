red onion

Red onions have been linked to a national salmonella outbreak, which has caused at least 26 Idahoans to become sick, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare. As of Aug. 5, DHW officials said nationally there are 663 cases of salmonella, including the 26 in Idaho, reported in 45 states. Idaho's cases have occurred among residents of all seven public health districts.

