Flying might be taking a nosedive in popularity due to COVID-19, but RVs are on the upswing, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Since the pandemic hit and many Americans are unable to take international vacations or fly across the country due to fears of contracting or spreading the disease in close quarters on airplanes, they are turning to the traditional “Great American Road Trip” instead. Nationwide demand to purchase RVs has sharply increased, leaving many dealers struggling to meet demand, and sales closing on vehicles almost as soon as they are manufactured.
Recreational vehicles are booming due to a combination of historically low gas prices and the need for safe places to prepare food, sleep and use the bathroom without coming into close contact with those outside of your household. After months of lockdown and with summer soon to be in full swing, Americans are turning to these vehicles to get outside.
Danny Engle, general manager of RV dealership Camping World in Meridian, said he cannot make sales fast enough. Camping World in Meridian is far from alone. According to data from the RV Industry Association, many dealerships are reporting that 35% of their customers are first-time buyers, and some are reporting sales up 175% this spring from the same time last year. Surveys conducted by the association also show a double-digit uptick in interest toward buying an RV or renting one for a trip.
