Alexis Pickering officially defeated incumbent Rebecca Arnold in the Ada County Highway District Zone 2 race by four votes after a recount was concluded Friday, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. In the unofficial results before the recount, Pickering was ahead by just two votes. The final count was certified by Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts on Friday night. Pickering picked up an additional 10 votes while Arnold picked up another eight after the recount. Pickering had 15,745 votes while Arnold received 15,741.
