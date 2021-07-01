Most of Idaho is in a drought, vegetation is dry and temperatures are stuck above 100 degrees, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The Fourth of July holiday is introducing fireworks into the mix.
In Southwest Idaho, the peak fire season tends to be from around the Fourth of July to the end of August. The danger tapers off in September. “Looks like here in Southwestern Idaho, we’ll be getting into fire season pretty quickly. We’re starting to pick up some fires now,” said Jared Jablonski, fire information officer for the Boise District of the Bureau of Land Management. “I imagine that would only increase as the vegetation continues to dry out and it continues to get hotter and drier.”
The hot and dry have come early to the Treasure Valley this year. The high temperatures for Boise from Sunday through Tuesday were 14, 15 and 13 degrees above normal, respectively, and the “low” daytime high in the forecast for the next seven days is 98 degrees with five of those days predicted to top 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Boise was tied its record high temp for June 29 with the thermometer hitting 105, tying the mark previously hit in 2008. Temps of 100-plus degrees are in the forecast all the way through Tuesday.As bad as it is here, it’s worse in many parts of the West. As a result, fire resources have been moved to other states and areas, Jablonski said.
Nationally, the United States is at wildland fire preparedness level four. Planning level four of five means multiple areas are experiencing complex fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.