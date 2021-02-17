Lodge
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Senate State Affairs Committee has a full agenda this morning, with both a bill and a constitutional amendment regarding the Legislature calling itself into special session, along with SB 1110, Sen. Steve Vick’s bill to make it harder to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot, all up for public hearing. “We have over 40 people who’ve signed up (to testify) remotely – this is a record,” said committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston. You can watch live here.

Meanwhile, JFAC begins hearing from germane committee chairs this morning as it prepares to begin setting state agency budgets on Friday; you can watch live here.

There are also numerous other committee meeting today, and the Senate convenes at 10:30, the House at 11 a.m. Calendars and agendas are online here.

