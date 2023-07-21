...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A cluster of tubers float along the Boise River near Ann Morrison Park in July 2022.
Those looking to beat the heat in Ada County can look no further than the Boise River, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
Tens of thousands of people have floated the Boise River this summer, and the float season is far from over. Parking and shuttle bus numbers show that over the first few weeks of the official float season, which started on June 29, visitation is up 20% compared with 2022.
On opening day, Barber Park had 124 vehicles parked to float the river, Director of Ada County Parks and Waterways Scott Koberg said.
Last weekend, both parks saw record-breaking visitation numbers.
According to a release, over 30,000 people have hit the river, floating the six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.