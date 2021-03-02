The motion to reconsider HB 226, the supplemental appropriation bill to allow the state Board of Education to receive a $5.98 million early learning grant, has failed, going down on a 31-37 vote. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, made the motion to reconsider; it was seconded by Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s sponsor. Initially, House Speaker Scott Bedke announced that if the motion to reconsider passed, the bill would come up again tomorrow. But then, he said that in consultation with House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, “It would be our intent to take this up today rathe than tomorrow, while you’re all in the mood – his words, not mine.”
McCrostie told the House, “HB 226, as we all have just gone through, has received quite some robust debate, and considering how close the vote count is, I think it’s worthwhile to reconsider our votes on this important legislation.”
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, “I am very much a rule follower, and I guess this is something that you can do, but we already had the vote and I think that the vote needs to stand.” With that, the House took its vote on the motion to reconsider, and it failed, by a larger motion than the bill first went down; it initially died, 36-35.