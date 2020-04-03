Truck drivers can’t work from home. “Honestly, people forget what these people do daily for us,” said Allen Hodges, president and CEO of the Idaho Trucking Association, “and with these times and the virus stuff going on, these people are essential. Without these truck drivers, essentially America stops.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little agreed; he’d joined Hodge, Trucking Association Chair Michelle Miller, who owns Arlo Lott Trucking in Jerome, and a crew of others to hand out 2,000 lunches to the big-rig drivers passing through the Port of Entry and weigh station east of Boise on I-84 today, and to thank them.
“I think it’s good to just show that we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Miller. “Most of ‘em go a long time without recognition, doing what they can for the country. … It truly is a great industry.”
Little stood in the mid-day chill at the port of entry, gamely handing up lunches and sodas to every driver and passenger, thanking them and telling them to stay safe. “A lot of the restaurants are closed down, and some states have closed their rest areas,” Little said in a break between trucks. “Where do these guys stop? Where do they get a lunch, dinner, breakfast, have a shower?” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press.