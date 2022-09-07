Reclaim Idaho signatures

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Here is a statement from Reclaim Idaho on why the group pulled its "Quality Education Act" initiative from the November ballot today:

"Reclaim Idaho has removed the Quality Education Act from the November ballot following the passage of a $410 million increase in education funding during last week’s special legislative session. The group is taking credit for the largest ongoing increase in education funding in decades, maintaining that the funding increase would never have been possible if not for the Quality Education Act campaign.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

