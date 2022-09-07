...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Here is a statement from Reclaim Idaho on why the group pulled its "Quality Education Act" initiative from the November ballot today:
"Reclaim Idaho has removed the Quality Education Act from the November ballot following the passage of a $410 million increase in education funding during last week’s special legislative session. The group is taking credit for the largest ongoing increase in education funding in decades, maintaining that the funding increase would never have been possible if not for the Quality Education Act campaign.
"If Proposition 1 were to remain on the ballot and pass, it would be immediately repealed by the Special Session law. The law is set to go into effect on January 3rd, 2023, just two days after the effective date of Proposition 1. After careful analysis of the situation, and after conversations with local leaders and volunteers across the state, the group determined that leaving Prop 1 on the ballot would cause unnecessary confusion and frustration for thousands of Idaho voters, and so it is best to remove the proposition from the ballot.
"Reclaim Idaho believes that while the Special Session law repeals Prop 1, it is nonetheless a major victory for their campaign, the primary goal of which was to increase funding of Idaho public education. Co-founder Luke Mayville encouraged Prop 1 volunteers to take credit for the legislature’s investment of $410 million in public schools.
“There are two ways to win an initiative campaign," he said. "The traditional way is to go all the way to the ballot box and win a majority of the vote. But it's also possible to win by forcing the legislature to do something good that they would never have otherwise done. Our grassroots campaign forced the legislature to increase public school funding by $410 million--a bigger investment than anything we've seen in decades.”
"The Quality Education Act would have increased yearly school funding by $323 million through an increase in the corporate income tax rate and by creating a new income tax for individuals making over $250,000 and married couples making over $500,000 per year."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.