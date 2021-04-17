Reclaim Idaho, the group that pushed the successful Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, is decrying Gov. Brad Little’s decision to sign SB 1110 into law, restricting future voter initiatives, and immediately announced it plans to challenge the new law in court.
“In the face of massive public opposition to this legislation, the governor has turned his back on the people and sided with special-interest groups,” said Luke Mayville, co-founder of the group, in a news release shortly after the news came out that Little had signed the bill. “Clearly, this anti-initiative legislation is unconstitutional. “It makes it virtually impossible for everyday citizens to exercise their initiative rights. This fight is far from over, and we now look to the courts to uphold the Idaho Constitution.”
Under the newly signed law, anyone trying to qualify an initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot must now collect signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 state legislative districts, up from the 18 districts previously required.
Last week, Reclaim Idaho filed a ballot initiative it’s calling the “Idaho Initiative Rights Act of 2022.” If enacted, it would roll back Idaho’s signature requirements for initiatives to their 2012 level, requiring signatures from 6% of registered statewide but imposing no geographic requirements. Lawmakers added the 18-district requirement after the passage of Propositions 1, 2 and 3 in 2012 to reject legislation imposing controversial education reforms known as the “Luna Laws.”
Reclaim Idaho said in its news release that it “plans to run the initiative only in the event that SB 1110 survives court challenges.”