Reclaim Idaho announced Thursday that it’s suspended its online signature drive to get a school-funding initiative on the November ballot, even as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on the state’s appeal in a federal lawsuit over the initiative drive.
Reclaim had won its lawsuit in federal court, getting a second chance at the ballot, but the state appealed successfully to the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of a district court order allowing electronic signature-gathering for safety during the pandemic. In view of that, both sides said the court case was moot, as there wasn’t time for a full appeal of any 9th Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court before Idaho’s Sept. 7 deadline to finalize ballots for the November election.
“We had the law … and I think the facts on our side,” attorney Deborah Ferguson told a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit. “But it was really stopped dead in our tracks with the Supreme Court’s stay. Quite simply, it’s a matter of we have the law and the facts, but we’ve run out of time.”
Luke Mayville, founder of Reclaim Idaho, said the drive was suspended after the Supreme Court’s stay was issued July 30; it had collected nearly 9,000 signatures online. The group is now exploring whether to bring back its initiative for the 2022 ballot. “It’s not off the table,” Mayville said.
