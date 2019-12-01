Medicaid bus

Reclaim Idaho has come out in favor of a proposal to use Medicaid money to pay for some mental health treatment, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “This is exactly what Medicaid expansion is all about — providing healthcare to people most in need who cannot afford it otherwise,” Luke Mayville, co-founder of the group responsible for getting Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2018, said Friday. “This enhancement to Medicaid expansion could be a life-line to countless Idaho families across the state.”

One of several waivers of federal rules that Idaho lawmakers voted this year to the state's Medicaid expansion plans, the so-called IMD waiver, which stands fro institutions for mental disease, has drawn support from all sides. It would let Medicaid pay for in-patient mental health and substance abuse treatment not covered under regular Medicaid. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

