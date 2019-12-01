Reclaim Idaho has come out in favor of a proposal to use Medicaid money to pay for some mental health treatment, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “This is exactly what Medicaid expansion is all about — providing healthcare to people most in need who cannot afford it otherwise,” Luke Mayville, co-founder of the group responsible for getting Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2018, said Friday. “This enhancement to Medicaid expansion could be a life-line to countless Idaho families across the state.”
One of several waivers of federal rules that Idaho lawmakers voted this year to the state's Medicaid expansion plans, the so-called IMD waiver, which stands fro institutions for mental disease, has drawn support from all sides. It would let Medicaid pay for in-patient mental health and substance abuse treatment not covered under regular Medicaid. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.