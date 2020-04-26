Recent pleasant spring weather is drawing people outside in large enough numbers to cause one state park to briefly close its gates, writes Post Register reporter Jerry Painter. Other state parks report being slammed with crowds and, in the case of northern Idaho state parks, packed with out-of-state visitors ignoring the governor’s orders to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Pretty much when we get a nice day with lots of sun and moderate temperatures, we’re seeing a big upswing of attendance at the (state) parks,” said Craig Quintana, public information officer for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in Boise.
Quintana said the Bruneau Dunes State Park in the southern part of the state closed for about an hour last Saturday after its parking area had 500 cars. Rangers turned visitors away until some cars left.
“Normally they can handle that and more, but we’ve established a COVID-19 carrying capacity for the park,” Quintana said. “The management was of the opinion that it was too crowded to practice good social distancing, so given the current situation they were maxed out.”
Two other state parks in the Boise area were also slammed with visitors, Eagle Island and Lucky Peak state parks, but had the capacity to handle the numbers. You can read Painter's full story here online, or pick up Friday's issue of the Idaho Press.