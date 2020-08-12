A proposal to recall Gov. Brad Little over his response to the coronavirus pandemic will not be on the November ballot, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline to file, the petition hadn't been turned in to the Secretary of State's office, said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock.
"Since no one from the campaign to recall Gov. Little appeared at the office today to file their recall petition, there will be no recall vote on Gov. Little on the November 2020 ballot," Hancock said.
Organizers posted on Facebook that they had gathered a little more than 18,000 signatures. They needed about 183,500 to get on the ballot. If it had gotten on the ballot, a majority of at least 361,661 votes, or the number of people who voted for Little in 2018, would have needed to vote for the recall to remove Little from office.
