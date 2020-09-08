Organizers of a recall attempt against Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City Councilor Lisa Sanchez announced Friday that they're dropping the effort, after they earlier missed the Aug. 28 deadline to make the November ballot. Initially, the group said it would continue gathering signatures in an attempt to get the required 26,108 by Sept. 30 to get a recall on the ballot in March of 2021, but organizer Joe Filicetti announced Friday that the effort has now been suspended.
KTVB reports that Filicetti said gathering signatures was difficult amid the pandemic and that 2020 presidential politics have overshadowed local politics. "We are going to suspend the recall efforts at this time," Filicetti said in a statement. "We will regroup and plan for the future."
McLean was elected mayor of Boise in 2019 in a landslide, defeating longtime incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter with 65.5% of the vote to his 34.5%. Sanchez was elected to the council in 2017, easily winning a five-way citywide race with 44.1% of the vote; the next-highest vote-getter had 25.4%.
