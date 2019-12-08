When Michael Orr and his family planned to move back to California roughly five years ago, he drove until he found where it felt like home. He, his wife and son ended up in Paradise, Calif., writes Idaho Press reporter Emily Lowe. Last year, all of their belongings were destroyed in the deadliest fire in California’s history, and the family’s two dogs and cat were killed.
Orr, 50, did not dwell on the belongings lost at his home when the Camp Fire rolled through part of northern California’s Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, destroying nearly 90% of structures, and killing 85 people, the highest death toll from a wildfire in California’s history.
He drove until a new place felt like home. By February, the family of three ended up in Emmett.
Orr’s family wasn’t the only one to relocate after the November 2018 Camp Fire. Former Paradisians have since relocated to every state except two, About 30 to 40 families have found new homes in the Treasure Valley.
