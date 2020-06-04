The digital readerboard outside a Mountain West Bank in Nampa was altered by an unknown party sometime Tuesday afternoon, according to the company. The first line of the sign read, “#BlackLivesMatter,” and the second, “F- — State Violence.” Dan Price, president of Mountain West Bank, said the message only appeared for a matter of minutes before the correct information was displayed on the sign. The readerboard soon was powered off.
In that brief time span, passersby were still able to take photos of the sign at the 12th Avenue Road branch. Several of these images have since been shared on social media. One post garnered more than a thousand shares and hundreds of likes on Facebook in 24 hours.
