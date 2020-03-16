JFAC ceiling generic 2-7-20
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

On the twice-defeated higher ed budget, JFAC has just voted 16-3 in favor of a motion from Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, that closely matches the governor’s recommendation, with the sole exception of adding $531,000 in dedicated funds for Lewis-Clark State College. Amador said that’s to “ensure LCSC is made whole on EWA and I think we’re all aware of their significant challenges.”

Amador’s was a substitute motion; first Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, asked Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, Alex Adams, if the governor still stands by his original recommendation for the higher ed budget. Adams said yes. Anderson then moved for a budget matching the governor’s recommendation; he was one of the three “no” votes on Amador’s motion.

This budget proposal is the same one that Sen. Dan Johnson proposed last time around, but it was defeated on a 7-13 vote in the joint committee in favor of a more generous budget plan. Both that budget bill and an earlier one that was $400,600 higher were rejected on the floor of the House, the second one just this morning. Overall, the budget proposes a 0.3% increase in state general funds for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities next year to $307.1 million; in total funds, it’s a 4% increase to $628,654,200. It includes a 2% base reduction, which Little called for in all state agency budgets he oversees with the exception of public schools.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

