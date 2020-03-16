On the twice-defeated higher ed budget, JFAC has just voted 16-3 in favor of a motion from Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, that closely matches the governor’s recommendation, with the sole exception of adding $531,000 in dedicated funds for Lewis-Clark State College. Amador said that’s to “ensure LCSC is made whole on EWA and I think we’re all aware of their significant challenges.”
Amador’s was a substitute motion; first Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, asked Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, Alex Adams, if the governor still stands by his original recommendation for the higher ed budget. Adams said yes. Anderson then moved for a budget matching the governor’s recommendation; he was one of the three “no” votes on Amador’s motion.
This budget proposal is the same one that Sen. Dan Johnson proposed last time around, but it was defeated on a 7-13 vote in the joint committee in favor of a more generous budget plan. Both that budget bill and an earlier one that was $400,600 higher were rejected on the floor of the House, the second one just this morning. Overall, the budget proposes a 0.3% increase in state general funds for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities next year to $307.1 million; in total funds, it’s a 4% increase to $628,654,200. It includes a 2% base reduction, which Little called for in all state agency budgets he oversees with the exception of public schools.