Although the novel coronavirus has been the death of some businesses, it appears ranch sales are cruising along at a heated pace, writes Billings Gazette reporter Brett French. “It’s the craziest year I’ve ever seen,” said Jim Taylor, director and real estate partner at Hall and Hall. “People just want to get out of wherever the hell they are.”
A 50-year veteran of ranch sales, Taylor said because the rate of return from buying a ranch is low, it isn’t always a compelling investment when there are other alternatives. But, right now he is working with buyers who are seeing fewer stable alternatives.
“People look at them as an investment even though the ranching business isn’t good,” he said.
In his 33 years in the business, Bozeman ranch broker Jeff Shouse, of Live Water Properties, said he’s never seen anything like this summer’s aggressive buying. The buying binge isn’t isolated to Montana, Shouse said. His fellow brokers in Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington are seeing the same high demand.
“I had three deals for full price sight unseen, contingent on them looking at them,” Shouse said. You can read the full story here at billingsgazette.com, or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.