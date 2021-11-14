Social emotional learning was a hot topic during election season, and shows no signs of cooling off — with conservatives rallying against the long-established mental and behavioral health focused education concept, the debate has taken on a newly political and partisan tone, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.
The concept has been around for more than 34 years, Duggan reports. Just recently, however, some on the far-right have rallied against social emotional learning, arguing it is evidence of government indoctrination in schools. The issue has come to a head in different parts of the country, including Idaho, and played a significant role in local school board elections.
The SEL learning approach is focused on teaching children emotional skills and has been implemented in Treasure Valley schools as part of the curriculum. It was praised by state superintendent Sherri Ybarra, a Republican who previously said education is under attack by those co-opting SEL.
Kristin Rodine, a spokesperson for the State Department of Education, said information given to Ybarra and her staff by teachers throughout the valley indicate that they strongly support a focus on students’ mental well-being. In turn, the department has received multiple messages from teachers supporting SEL in schools.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a local far-right nonprofit group, is a leading force opposing social emotional learning in schools. In October, the group hosted a webcast warning against the perceived dangers of the learning concept. The webcast was only available to those on the IFF’s mailing list, and was sent out in an email titled, “They want to trick you. Don’t let that happen.”
