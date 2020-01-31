Former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador has been hired by Skaug Law firm in Nampa, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. Labrador served as Idaho's 1st District congressman from 2011 to 2019. He opted not to seek another term in office to run for Idaho governor in 2018, where he lost to Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary election. Labrador currently serves as the chair of the Idaho Republican Party.
Labrador told the Idaho Press that he was working for a company in government relations prior to taking the job, Bamer reports. He said he wanted to return to his law practice to work with individual clients again.
