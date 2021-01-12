Former U.S. Congressman Raúl Labrador on Tuesday was named Ada County's new representative on the Central District Health, replacing former County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who lost a reelection bid in November, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The commission's two new members, Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck, voted in favor of Labrador's appointment, while Commissioner Kendra Kenyon abstained.
The appointment is contingent on approval from the health board.
Labrador, formerly the Idaho Republican Party chairman who works at Skaug Law firm in Nampa, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. He chose not to seek another term in order to run for Idaho governor in 2018, when he lost to Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary election. He also served in the Idaho State Legislature from 2006 to 2010.
Kenyon, the sole Democrat on the board with Lachiondo's departure, said voting for a replacement on the health board so soon was "out of the ordinary."
"Normally we have a day or two to discuss all voluntary appointments," Kenyon said.
