City leadership is wrestling with the implementation of a new state law requiring the Boise City Council to be elected by district, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. HB 413, signed by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year, requires cities with a population over 100,000 to elect councils by district. A cache of emails, memos and texts from the city of Boise obtained via a public records request by the Idaho Press show Boise leaders frustrated with the legislation, and then scratching their heads at how best to put it in practice.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.