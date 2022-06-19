Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho.
That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach.
Gov. Brad Little issued a statement on social media a day after 31 members of the Patriot Front white supremacist group were arrested in Coeur d’Alene as they rode packed in the back of a U-Haul truck, headed to disrupt a Pride in the Park event by rioting.
“All Americans should be able to peacefully express their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech without the threat of violence,” the governor wrote. “It is what has always set America apart from other nations. I thank the many, many Idahoans from across the political spectrum committed to peacefully demonstrating.”
“I commend our brave men and women in law enforcement for their swift action in Coeur d’Alene this weekend,” the governor continued. “Their diligence and quick response helped avoid a potentially terrible situation.”
The statement ended there – with no mention of white supremacy, hate groups, or the fact that the group intended to attack Idaho’s LGBTQ community.
“If you don’t say anything, people think you agree with them,” said former Idaho state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, a longtime advocate for civil and human rights in Idaho. “In leadership, you want to present a front that says, ‘I really do represent all y’all,’” she said. “It’s not happening now.”
There was no such reticence after the Aryan Nations exploded several bombs in Coeur d’Alene in September of 1986, one at the home of the Rev. Bill Wassmuth, a local Catholic priest and human rights leader, and two in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
Then-Gov. John Evans immediately flew to Coeur d’Alene to speak at a unity rally. Tony Stewart, co-founder of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, recalled, “I’ll never forget. He said, ‘I want to be there.’ I said, ‘Well, governor, it might be risky,’ and he said, ‘Nope.’”
Subsequent Govs. Cecil Andrus, Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne were similarly outspoken. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.