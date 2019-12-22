The Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Friday declined Idaho Power’s proposal to change how solar power generators are paid for their power, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The issue at hand is “net metering,” essentially how much customers are reimbursed for the electricity they produce and send back to the larger electric grid.
In Idaho, homeowners who use solar panels receive a one-to-one reimbursement credit. For every kilowatt they produce over the amount they use in a month, they receive a one-kilowatt credit from the Idaho Power Company because that power is going back into the Idaho Power grid.
Idaho Power was seeking to change that rate, cutting it from almost 10 cents per kilowatt produced to somewhere around 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour over the course of about 10 years.
n Friday’s decision, the PUC rejected a settlement agreement between Idaho Power, the Sierra Club, city of Boise, Idaho Clean Energy Association, Idaho Irrigation Pumpers Association and others, according to a PUC press release.
Awaken Solar energy consultant Josh Hill applauded the decision as a “huge turning point” for solar power customers.
“This means we won a small battle to get the public’s freedom to have solar power,” Hill said.
