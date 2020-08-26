After extensive testimony on liability reform legislation, House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney said the panel had reached its noon cut-off for testimony. He proposed to “grab a bite,” then return so the committee could debate the bill. Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, moved the previous question, which has the effect of cutting off the debate and immediately voting on the previously pending motion, which was Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy’s motion to send HB 6 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” That procedural motion failed, 6-11.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, then made a substitute motion to instead send HB 6 to General Orders, the House’s amending order, for possible amendment. Chaney said that will be taken up when the committee returns from its break, and set the committee at ease until 12:40.