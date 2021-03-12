In a series of nearly all unanimous votes, the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has set the budget for public schools for next year; only one of the six divisions, the central services division, drew any “no” votes, and it passed 18-2. All told, the budget set for next year shows a 3.7% increase in state general funds, matching Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation, and a 13.2% increase in total funds, largely because of the inclusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some of those had been recommended as supplemental appropriations for the current budget year, but JFAC split the funds up so that part were approved in supplementals for this year, and the rest for the coming year that starts July 1.
The joint committee restored all of the 5% cuts imposed on the public school budget for this year by the governor’s holdbacks and approved by the state Board of Examiners, and emphasized that teacher career ladder boosts, leadership premiums and administrative pay increases all are intact as approved last year. Legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro explained that the Board of Examiners doesn’t have the authority to modify Idaho code. “So … even though the dollars came out … we would still have to distribute the same amount of funding,” Tatro said. “Instead of the appropriation, it would have been covered through PESF,” the Public Education Stabilization Fund. “That would have drained PESF down to zero or close to zero.”
Initially, the holdback was identified as freezing the career ladder and putting a hold on teacher leadership premiums; then, a revised recommendation left those line items in place but reduced discretionary funds to school districts. “However, in reality it didn’t change the dollars,” Tatro said. Under today’s JFAC action, discretionary funds per support unit for the current year were reduced, but backfilled with federal COVID relief funds, ending up at the same level.
The budget that JFAC approved for next year includes $44.9 million for statutorily required career ladder growth; $20 million to address learning loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2% salary increases for administrators and classified staff; and a 2.27% increase in discretionary funds to school districts. It also includes a $9.7 million increase to the Advanced Opportunities program, which pays for high school students to earn college credit, due to increasing demand; that brings the program to a total of $29.7 million next year. It also covers $10.6 million in health insurance costs for schools, a 5.17% increase.
Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert covered the budget-setting and will have a full story; I’ll post a link on Eye on Boise when it’s out.