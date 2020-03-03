The public school budget has been set in JFAC on a series of all-unanimous votes. Overall, it reflects a 4.1% increase in state general funds, or $78.7 million to $1.977 billion; there will still be a trailer bill to add another $8 million if the governor’s career ladder bill passes both houses. It’s already passed the House. The budget reflects an adjustment upward for additional student enrollment to “true up” the figures and avoid a large draw against the Public Education Stabilization Fund. The fight this morning came not in that budget, but in the budget for the Superintendent of Public Instruction, in which a majority of JFAC backed a move to pull 18 positions and $2.7 million in funding out and shift it to the office of the State Board of Education.
State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra called the move “shocking,” and said she was concerned about providing adequate service to school districts. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who proposed the motion along with Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said it would “streamline the chain of command, have one house for all data management and IT,” and “have more direct accountability.”
A substitute motion from Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Rep. Sally Toone to instead adopt the governor’s recommendation for the superintendent’s budget failed, 6-14; Crabtree’s motion then passed, 15-5. I’ll have more on this later.