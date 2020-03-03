School budget setting

The Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee meets on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to set the public school budget for next year.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Today is the day that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee does its heaviest lift: Setting the public school budget, which makes up almost half of the state's general fund spending. The budget is divided into seven different motions. The first one, for the division of administrators, was approved unanimously, 18-0.

