After a nearly three-month delay because of the legislative session, a public records lawsuit against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, will continue this month in court, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary on May 17, is the subject of a civil complaint filed by Erika Birch, a Boise attorney who represented the legislative intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape in March 2021. A jury convicted von Ehlinger of the rape charge on Friday.
Birch filed the complaint in mid-January, but Giddings invoked her privilege as a legislator to defer civil suits until after the legislative session.
Birch’s complaint states she sent a public records request to Giddings on Aug. 19, 2021, for any written or electronic communications between Giddings and von Ehlinger that were related to her client, who is referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity. Birch’s request encompassed the ethics committee complaint and hearing involving von Ehlinger in March, as well as the ethics complaint and hearing for Giddings in August. Her request also included communications between Giddings and David Leroy, an attorney who briefly represented von Ehlinger during the ethics investigation.