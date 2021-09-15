Redistricting day 2

Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission, including Commissioner Eric Redman, at left, who favors brightly-colored Hawaiian shirts, hold discussions at the state Capitol on Sept. 2. Also shown, at Redman’s left, are Commissioners Nels Mitchell and Tom Dayley; and across the table, from right, Amber Pence, Dan Schmidt and Bart Davis.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho's citizen redistricting commission is holding public hearings across the Treasure Valley this week to gather public input on how new legislative and congressional district lines should be drawn; the hearings kicked off today at 1 p.m. at the Caldwell Library, and tonight at 7 p.m. at Nampa City Hall. The new districts must match up with population for equal representation between districts, based on new population data from the U.S. Census. Here are the additional hearings coming up this week:

MERIDIAN, Thursday at 1 p.m. in city council chambers

BOISE, Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium

EAGLE, Friday at 1 p.m. at Eagle City Hall

You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

