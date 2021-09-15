We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission, including Commissioner Eric Redman, at left, who favors brightly-colored Hawaiian shirts, hold discussions at the state Capitol on Sept. 2. Also shown, at Redman’s left, are Commissioners Nels Mitchell and Tom Dayley; and across the table, from right, Amber Pence, Dan Schmidt and Bart Davis.
Idaho's citizen redistricting commission is holding public hearings across the Treasure Valley this week to gather public input on how new legislative and congressional district lines should be drawn; the hearings kicked off today at 1 p.m. at the Caldwell Library, and tonight at 7 p.m. at Nampa City Hall. The new districts must match up with population for equal representation between districts, based on new population data from the U.S. Census. Here are the additional hearings coming up this week:
MERIDIAN, Thursday at 1 p.m. in city council chambers
BOISE, Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium
EAGLE, Friday at 1 p.m. at Eagle City Hall
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!