The public was blocked Monday from much of an inaugural meeting of a new State Department of Education committee engaging in the highly charged process of rewriting academic standards, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. SDE officials published incomplete information when they provided public notice for the Idaho Content Standards Mathematics Review Committee remote meeting.
Within five minutes of the meeting’s scheduled starting time, Idaho Education News told three SDE officials, including Director of Communications Karlynn Laraway, that the public could not access the meeting. The SDE did not stop the meeting. Forty-six minutes into the meeting, SDE provided passwords providing public access.
SDE officials could have stopped the meeting as soon as they realized there was an access issue, Idaho Press Club Vice President Melissa Davlin said.
“The governor’s March 13 executive order on open meetings specifically says the public must be allowed to attend via video teleconferencing,” Davlin said.
There is significant public interest in the standards committee’s work. Hundreds of people have packed the Statehouse in recent years to provide testimony during the ongoing standards debate.
Earlier this year, the House Education Committee voted to repeal all academic standards in math, science and English before it was overruled by the Senate Education Committee. Several legislators who were outspoken during the debate now have a seat on the committees rewriting the standards.
