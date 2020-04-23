Protesters on Tuesday targeted the home of the Meridian police officer who arrested a woman for refusing to leave a closed city playground during a planned protest, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Dozens of people, including anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Emmett, gathered on a sidewalk outside the home of the officer, where they shouted at Meridian police officers and delivered a list of grievances, according to a video shared on social media.
The Idaho Press is not sharing the link to the video, which shows the officer's house, and is not publishing the officer's name or photos, to protect their privacy amid possible threats to their safety.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sara Brady, 40, was arrested by Meridian police after attending a planned protest at a park playground closed due to concerns about the new coronavirus. According to a video shared on social media, after Meridian police officers told the protesters to leave the playground area and continue their protest in areas of the park that remained open, Brady turned her back to an officer, offered her hands to be handcuffed, and asked the officer to arrest her; he did.
Following the arrest, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian advocacy group, posted on social media the name and photos of the officer who the post said "authorized the arrest" of Brady. "Let the Meridian Police Department know how you feel," the Facebook post said.
Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, apologized Thursday and said he wasn't aware of the post, which was taken down. Meanwhile, Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Nampa, weighed in with an online video of his own, warning Idahoans to "beware" the "snake oil salesmen and political opportunists," leading the protests against Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order.
