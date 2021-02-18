A group of protesters gathered Wednesday night outside the home of an Idaho lawmaker who is co-sponsoring a bill that would make it illegal to protest at private homes, KTVB reports. More than a dozen protesters, some carrying torches, stood on the street outside the Caldwell home of GOP Rep. Greg Chaney as police officers looked on.
Chaney tweeted Thursday morning that one of his young daughters asked his wife, "Why do they want to kill dad?"
About the protestors, he tweeted: "They say they do this because they aren’t heard — but we’d just spent hours hearing them in committee and they still showed up where my wife and kids were."
"They say they do this because have nowhere else to protest. I was at the Statehouse all day allowing them to insult and slander me in my own committee and they still showed up where my wife and kids were. They say this isn’t an intimidation tactic but they showed up with torches and pitchforks and a stuffed animal hung in effigy."
