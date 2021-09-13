We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Protesters line streets leading to the National Interagency Fire Center ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Several hundred anti-Biden protesters, many with Trump flags and "Don't Tread on Me" flags, have lined the streets leading to the National Interagency Fire Center this morning ahead of the the president's visit, according to Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, who is on the scene. Said one sign, "Go home, Joe, and take Brad with you." The president is due to visit NIFC for a wildfire briefing today, before heading to Sacramento to meet with officials there and view damage from the Caldor Fire.
Idaho GOP gubernatorial hopeful Ed Humphreys, promoting theprotest on his campaign website, posted, "Let's show Traitor Joe that he's not welcome in Idaho!"
The AP's Keith Ridler estimated the crowd later in the morning at at least 1,000, and reported it was "tough to get a photo without an obscenity."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.