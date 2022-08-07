As the Idaho Legislature considered several laws restricting abortion in the past two years, leaders from at least one faith group have advocated for the passage of these laws, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado. In a petition requesting to appear as an amicus curiae in the cases before the Idaho Supreme Court, the Diocese of Boise stated that they see Idaho’s anti-abortion laws as a critical part of their faith.
“Throughout the (2022 legislative) session, the Diocese counseled and educated legislators,” regarding its position on abortion bills, “and provided support to the proponents of the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act,” the Diocese wrote in its petition to the Idaho Supreme Court.
“The Diocese of Boise supports laws that recognize the sanctity of human life, including an unborn child’s fundamental right to life,” the Diocese wrote. Other religious groups in Idaho, however, say abortion restrictions violate their right to religious freedom.
With a diverse religious community in the state, groups including the Catholic Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Jewish community and others hold different perspectives when it comes to abortion. You can read Maldonado's full story online here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
