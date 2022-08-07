AbortionRally3.JPG

Thousands of people gather Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol building for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally held in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

As the Idaho Legislature considered several laws restricting abortion in the past two years, leaders from at least one faith group have advocated for the passage of these laws, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado. In a petition requesting to appear as an amicus curiae in the cases before the Idaho Supreme Court, the Diocese of Boise stated that they see Idaho’s anti-abortion laws as a critical part of their faith.

“Throughout the (2022 legislative) session, the Diocese counseled and educated legislators,” regarding its position on abortion bills, “and provided support to the proponents of the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act,” the Diocese wrote in its petition to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

