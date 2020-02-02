Prosecutors have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to weigh in on the case of a man accused of stabbing a 76-year-old in November 2018 in Southeast Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Attorneys from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General filed a motion for permissive appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court in the case of Ruben Diaz, 37, who is charged in the attack and has two prior aggravated battery convictions.
The victim, Gary Vinsonhaler, survived the stabbing and later testified in court against Diaz.
Prosecutors are arguing that evidence about Diaz’s mental state at the time of the attack shouldn’t be used at trial, because they say it amounts to an insanity defense — and Idaho is one of four states in the country where the insanity defense is not allowed.
