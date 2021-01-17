A special prosecutor will review if Ada County commissioners violated open meeting laws before appointing former U.S. Congressman Raúl Labrador to the Central District Health board, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts has asked Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor to act as a special prosecutor in the review, to which he’s agreed.
“My office is typically responsible for reviewing cases involving allegations of open meeting violations. However, when those allegations involve my clients, the Ada County Commissioners, I have a conflict disqualifying me from reviewing the matter,” Bennetts said in a statement.
Commissioner Kendra Kenyon raised the concern of a possible violation during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Kenyon said she was concerned by the apparent out-of-meeting discussions between Beck and Davidson about placing Labrador onto the CDH board. The two want him to fill the seat vacated by former Ada Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, whom Davidson defeated in the November election. Commissioners plan to reconsider the appointment on Tuesday.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.